Police block Birigwa's FDC delegates conference

Police has dismissed a request by the national chairman of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party, Mr Wasswa Birigwa.

Mr Birigwa is planning to host an extraordinary delegates conference but the police said the activities are not known by the party Secretary General and therefore likely to cause confusion and chaos among the population.

In the police response to Mr Birigwa signed by Mr John Nuwagira on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), police said they will not provide security as requested by the applicant until the party leadership agrees on the conference.

"This is to acknowledge receipt of yours unreferenced, dated September 11, 2023 regarding the above captioned subject matter (extraordinary delegates conference)" Police letter read in part.

"This is also to inform you, that Uganda Police Force is equally in receipt of another communication from the Secretary General, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Ref; FDC 1.84/IGP/03/09/2023, dated Septembers 12, 2023, denying any knowledge of such a meeting and complaining that, if it were to take place, it would be in direct contravention of the party constitution and an illegality," Police added.

Police further urged the party chairman to reconcile the party position or seek resolution from the courts of law to avoid likely open conflict and possible clashes adding that; "Police will therefore not be ready to provide the required security for the event until the party position is harmonized."

Last month, Mr Birigwa announced an extra-ordinary national delegates’ conference of all party delegates from various parts of the country. The extraordinary conference was among others set to receive reports from the party chairman, party president, secretary general and the treasurer general.

However, Monitor learnt that the organisers of the conference had mooted a plot to relieve the party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat and the Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi of their duties through a vote of no confidence that was purportedly to be taken on September 19.

Speaking to Monitor earlier, Mr Amuriat said they are going to ask all their delegates not to turn up for the conference, saying it is against the party rules.

“We are going to advise our delegates not to turn up for this conference. If they do, then they will be going against the constitution and we have the power to take them to the disciplinary committee,” he said