Police block environmental gathering in Kampala, organisers cry foul

Police on Saturday blocked an environmental gathering in the Kampala Metropolitan area, sparking criticism from organisers who say the event had been lawfully cleared.

The meeting, organised by the Every Birthday Tree Day Initiative (EBTDI), was slated to take place at Nabweru playground in Nansana Division and aimed to promote tree planting as a form of environmental conservation.

By 9:00am, attendees from various districts including Kayunga, Wakiso, Mukono, Masaka, Buikwe, and Mbale had already assembled, only to find the venue sealed off by police.

“We had planned to teach Ugandans how the initiative operates and the benefits involved,” said Mr Richard Semakula, EBTDI's country coordinator.

He added: “We secured clearance from the police on July 31, so this last-minute cancellation was shocking.”

Semakula explained that the event was intended to distribute tree seedlings and sensitise community coordinators on how to roll out the tree-planting campaign across the country.

According to the organisers, the initiative encourages Ugandans to plant trees every year on their birthday, the number corresponding to their age.

EBTDI is spearheaded by Dr Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi, who is based in the United States.

“This initiative has no political agenda. Our only mission is to combat environmental degradation through tree planting,” Semakula stressed.

A letter dated July 27, 2025, and seen by Daily Monitor, shows it was received by Nansana Division Police on July 31 and signed by the LC1 Chairperson of Nabweru South III Cell, supporting the group's claims of compliance.

Speaking via video call, Dr Ssemugenyi expressed disappointment at the decision to block the launch of what he called a peaceful, apolitical campaign.

“This gathering was not illegal. We had paid for the venue, obtained local council endorsement, and formally notified the police five days in advance,” he said, adding: “It’s concerning how peaceful initiatives are increasingly mistaken for political ones.”

However, Nansana Division Police Commander Antony Shadha, in a phone interview, defended the action, saying the organisers failed to seek approval from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a requirement for such public events.

“The meeting was illegal because they were supposed to write to the IGP for clearance, which they did not do,” Shadha said.

Uganda has in recent years seen a tightening of restrictions around public gatherings, often citing security concerns, a trend that activists say threatens civic space even for non-political causes.