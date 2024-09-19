Police block Lukwago meeting with Kampala wetland settlers

Police Thursday afternoon blocked Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago from meeting residents facing eviction by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) over occupying the Lubigi Wetland.

Police officers confronted Lukwago as soon as he held a microphone, asking him to close the meeting on grounds that it was not permitted.

“They said the permission we got from the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) is not satisfying enough,” the mayor said.

According to Lukwago, residents filed a petition on June 14, seeking compensation for households marked for demolition in Kawaala with eviction looming but they are yet to receive feedback from NEMA executive director Barirega Akankwansah.

Recently, a team from NEMA was in areas of Nabweru and Nakuwadde in Wakiso District, demarcating areas for eviction.

On Thursday, angry locals resolved to storm NEMA offices on September 20 in protest.

“Tomorrow at 2PM, we are heading to their office to seek answers for the petition we filed,” Lukwago remarked.

“We want them to respect the NEMA Act and stop trespassing in people’s land before forming an environment committee as guided by the law,” he added.

Kawaala A chairperson Wilberforce Sserwaniko said since their houses were marked for demolition, they are living in dear.

“Let NEMA respect us, and we sit at the table before doing anything. People have documents on this land and have stayed there for a long time,” he said.

NEMA spokesperson William Lubuulwa told Monitor that they are working towards finalizing the files of the filed petitions which is why they had suspended their operation to rid wetlands of encroachers.

“All their complaints are not the same. So, we are handling them one by one, and they will receive feedback anytime,” he explained.

EARLIER: Police blocked attempts by Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago to meet Kawaala residents, whose houses are marked for demolition by NEMA over Lubigi wetland encroachment. #MonitorUpdates 📹Noeline Nabukenya pic.twitter.com/jFfYpZjt7h — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 19, 2024

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire emphasized that the meeting was blocked because organizers did not seek permission from police.