Police block meeting discussing pending evictions in Kira

Teargas was fired as military and police personnel dispersed a meeting organised by political leaders in Kasokoso, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District on Wednesday.

The meeting, convened by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, MPs and other local leaders, aimed to address concerns of residents amidst the ongoing crackdown by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on dwellers in areas designated as wetlands.

Security forces cordoned off the venue and arrested Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality MP, taking him to his home, sparking running battles and eventual use of teargas to disperse hundreds of attendees.

Mr Ssemujju Nganda said they had agreed to have one joint meeting for all the affected people in the area but they were surprised to reach at the venue when security is heavily beefed up.

“The affected parts are in Kampala and Wakiso. So, we had agreed bring all those people together to pave a way forward which security didn’t allow us to do,” he said in an interview at his home.

“We condemn this action because this was not a political meeting. We were working on laying strategies to see how affected people in wetlands can be compensated,” Ms Betty Ethel Naluyima, the Wakiso Woman MP said.

Mr Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, Nakawa East MP, also criticised the security's intervention, stressing the need for clear demarcation between restoration efforts in wetlands and development plans for low-lying areas.

Similar incidents have occurred recently, including the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, facing teargas and bullets when attempting to convene a meeting in Lubigi. Additionally, Mr Lukwago organized a meeting in Bwaise and later at Auto Spa in Munyonyo, advocating for fair compensation before any evictions.