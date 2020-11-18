Police block Tumukunde from accessing Bundibugyo, vows to boycott election

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Independent presidential candidate, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde was on Wednesday blocked from accessing Bundibugyo district to address his supporters.

According to the program released by the Electoral Commission, Lt Gen Tumukunde was supposed to be in districts, Ntoroko and Bundibugyo today.

Although he was allowed to access Ntoroko but not allowed to address any rally, he was later blocked at Burondo in Bundibugyo and ordered by police to make a “U-turn”.

A heavy police deployment commanded by Bundibugyo District Police Commander, Mr Taban Swaib blocked Gen Tumukunde at Burondo primary school saying that he was in Bundibugyo district illegitimately since he was scheduled to be in Burondo.

With all- such encounters since Monday in Kasese district where he was also not allowed to address rallies, Gen Tumukunde has vowed to boycott the elections saying that the campaigns are not fair.

He said, “In the morning, I consulted the electoral commission and they were aware that; I am supposed to be in Bundibugyo district but unfortunately, police has blocked me”

Gen Tumukunde was at a later point forced to walk on foot- on tarmac road while addressing a few supporters standing by the roadsides.

Gen Tumukunde’s planned radio talk show on Development FM, Bundibugyo town was also rendered futile.

"We are going to talk with other people in the opposition to boycott this election because it's like it is organized by police, imagine a police officer directing me to a wrong venue," he said.

Gen Tumukunde who was flanked by former Kabarole Woman MP, Beatrice Kiraso was also expected to address his supporters in Ntoroko district by 1pm, Wednesday only to be barred by police.

But when contacted on why Gen Tumukunde was blocked, Bundibugyo DPC Taban Swaib said, "As you know we are implementing Covid-19 guidelines. Therefore, we could not allow him to make processions. We secured a venue for him at Burondo primary school but he refused it and decided to go back, so for us as security we had no option."

Compiled by Alex Ashaba, Longino Muhindo & Felix Basiime

