Police bond to be three-man decision, says Deputy IGP

Uganda’s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, has disclosed that it will require up to three police officers to determine if a detained suspect can be granted police bond.

“It is a three-man's decision now for a police station to give out bond to any suspect. We are not saying we want to deny police bond to suspects,” Mr Katsigazi said.

According to him, police bond will only be issued at the notice of the District Police Commander (DPC), OC station and the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigative Department at a particular police station.

Elaborating on the move, the military officer said the changes are aimed at eliminating corrupt officers in the forces despite police bond being free and a constitutional right for suspects.

“95 percent of police officers are not corrupt but some few officers who are corrupt are spoiling our name. Every year we keep leading in corruption,”Mr Katsigazi observed on Friday during a pass out of 193 police officers who attended commanders’ course at the Kabalye police training facility in Masindi District.

He is now challenging police officers to ensure they are not ranked the most corrupt agency in Uganda by 2023.

“We need to know those officers taking bribes .We are tired of being number one in corruption surveys,” Mr Katsigazi said.

