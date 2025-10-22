Police boss dies after being side-lined

The Zonal Commander of the Greater Masaka Region, Commissioner of Police (CP) Godfrey Maate, died under unclear circumstances following a reported dispute over his deployment. Maate collapsed while on duty in Sango Bay, Kyotera District on Sunday.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical attention but was pronounced dead later that night. Police confirmed his death but are yet to reveal the official cause. Close friends of the deceased officer, said Maate had recently expressed deep frustration over being sidelined during deployment.

“He wasn’t happy about removing him from the deployment two weeks ago,” a source told Daily Monitor. “He often said he was stressed about his superiors side-lining him during deployment. We have been counselling him to calm down and wait for another deployment” they added. In July, the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, appointed Maate as Zonal Commander for the Greater Masaka Region to oversee security preparations for the 2025/2026 General Election.

However, he was later removed from leading the joint security team tasked with policing the ongoing Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) sittings, an assignment he had led for over four years.

Maate joined the Uganda Police Force in 1990 as a constable after completing his O-Level education. His first posting involved guarding the residence of Mr Ambrose Akandonda, then managing director of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. A colleague noted that Maate’s work ethic quickly earned him the attention of top police leadership, leading to several promotions. In 1998, he was selected for the Learner’s Assistant Inspector of Police Course alongside retired AIGP John Ndungutse. They trained at the Junior Command and Staff College in Jinja, graduating with then Second Lieutenant Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He later served at Kampala Central Police Station, rising through the ranks to become Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Operations during a time of rampant urban crime.

In 2005, he participated in a two-year peacekeeping mission in Liberia. Upon his return, he invested his earnings in a tree plantation in Mubende District. Maate later served as OC Station in Masaka, District Police Commander (DPC) in Kalangala, and in other districts across the country. In 2010, he invested in a palm oil plantation in Kalangala and also returned to school to earn a bachelor’s degree.

In 2016, while serving as DPC in Kasese, President Museveni promoted him from Superintendent of Police directly to Assistant Commissioner of Police, skipping the rank of Senior Superintendent. This move created tension among colleagues, prompting a petition to the Inspector General of Government. However, the police leadership defended the promotion, citing his dedication and exemplary service. Following the promotion, Maate was redeployed to police headquarters before later becoming the Regional Police Commander for the Busoga Region.

In 2015, he was appointed to lead the police’s role in Uneb operations, a role he maintained until mid-2025. Deputy Director of Operations, Commissioner Simon Koshi, praised Maate’s commitment. “Many of his peers are still at the level of Superintendent or Senior Superintendent. His hard work and dedication helped him rise quickly through the ranks,” he said during the funeral service held at St Thomas Church of Uganda in Kiwanga, Mukono District yesterday. CP Maate is survived by a wife and several children. He will be laid to rest in Kagadi District tomorrow.

