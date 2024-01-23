Police boss, leaders camp in Buikwe after uniports turned sex dens

The Police leadership in Ssezibwa, led by the Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Musinguzi, and local leaders in Njeru Central Division, Buikwe District, have camped in Bukaya Village following a story in Monitor about the abandoned uniports turned into sex dens.

Last week, this publication reported that five newly constructed police uniports, meant to address the poor accommodation challenges in some barracks, stations and posts, were acting as lodges, while others were being vandalised by scrap dealers and sold to some of the steel factories that dot the area.

The uniports were constructed by the Uganda Police Force on Nyenga Road to curb security in Villages of Bukaya East and West in Njeru Central Division, Njeru Municipality.

Later, Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto said the uniports were underutilised following the scrapping of police posts countrywide, leading to a shortage of (police) personnel.

Njeru District Police Commander Edith Basalirwa said Njeru Municipality is “overstretched”, adding that some of the thieves terrorising the community come from Jinja, and through community policing, residents are on the lookout for them and always inform police in case of any suspicion.

But during the weekend, Musinguzi thanked the local leaders and residents of both areas“for offering land for the police post and being security conscious by raising concerns over public property.”

He acknowledged that some police posts have been phased out but noted that there is need for reopening of some due to public demand in curbing crime in some parts of the region, especially Njeru Municipality.

He further explained that he has requested for two police posts through the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to be reopened at Nakyesa in Kayunga District and Kitigoma in Buikwe District.

Jimmy Okee, the Bukaya West Village chairman and his Bukaya East counterpart Ernest Ssenyonjo, among other concerned residents, urged police to rescue the new uniports both said were attracting criminals.

Meanwhile, local leaders and police agreed to work together in order for a police post to become operational by putting a fence as one of the measures to protect the uniports from vandals, and also construct a pit latrine, install water and electricity.

Butoto says police and local leaders offered to work on the unfinished structure that residents had embarked on before the uniports can act as offices. She, however, did not say when such an arrangement would commence.

Background