Police bosses clash over Mathias Mpuuga meetings

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Police in Masaka City on Sunday evening blocked the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator, Mr Matthias Mpuuga, from accessing Kirimya Market in the outskirts of Masaka City citing Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Mpuuga had earlier in the day visited several markets in Masaka City distributing liquid soap and washing facilities as part of his nationwide campaign of sensitising people about the dangers of Covid-19 pandemic.

After visiting several markets which included; Mpugwe, Nyendo, Saaza, Katwe and Masaka Central Market, Mr Mpuuga‘s entourage headed to Kirimya Market along Masaka–Kyotera road, but he was intercepted at Gayaza Village by police commanded by the acting Masaka District Police Commander, Mr David Karagye .

Mr Mpuuga tried to explain to Mr Karagye that he had not broken any law, but was instead supplementing government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, a submission that fell on deaf ears.

This prompted Masaka Regional Field Force Unit (FFU) commander to intervene and he appeared to have understood Mr Mpuuga’s cause . He asked Mr Karagye to allow LoP’s entourage to continue with their journey, but the latter did not take heed.

This caused a clash between two commanders, prompting Mr Mpugga to drive back to his residence in Soweto in Masaka City, leaving the two police bosses engaged in a bitter verbal exchange.

Advertisement

“This is the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and he says he was heading to markets to sensitise vendors about SOPs, let him continue and we can give him security ,” the FFU commander only identified as Rwatoro told Karagye who replied: “No, I have orders from above.”

Rwatoro interjected: “Which above? I didn’t know this was a bogus operation.”

Mr Mpuuga said in all the places he had earlier visited that he did not gather crowds, but was simply addressing a few scattered people.

"I have buried friends and relatives who have succumbed to Covid-19, how can I encourage rallies, we have been carrying a message and some items to our people who are under lockdown," he said.

A total of 500 litres of liquid soap and two washing facilities were donated to markets to promote hand washing as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus.