Police brutality, Covid-19  dominate new ULS report

The ongoing brutality meted out against Opposition presidential candidates by security agents and the selective enforcement of Covid-19 measures, has dominated the rule of law report of the Uganda Law Society (ULS).

The report that was released yesterday in Kampala dubbed ‘The State of Rule of Law in Uganda’, captures the rule of law events that happened between October and December.

The report indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore several underlying human rights violations, including the election violence and crimes against children.

“Our society has witnessed a sharp decline in the efforts put by government to protect and preserve the rights of victims. This has seen an increase in the watering down of the rule of law efforts,” the ULS report states in part.

Adding: “We take cognizance of the occurrence of the recent riots that led to numerous losses of lives and property, with many left gravely injured. As we continue grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, special attention must be drawn to the fact that our Human Rights Commission still has no substantive chairperson, an issue that has created a major leadership gap.”

More than 58 people were killed during last month’s protests that were triggered by the brutal arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, in Luuka District for allegedly not following Covid-19 rules of social distancing.

President Museveni said those who were not directly involved in the two-day riots but were shot and killed by stray bullets will be compensated.

The head of State has also ordered for investigation into how innocent citizens were killed by stray bullets. The report is yet to come out.

In the study period, the lawyers led by their president, Ms Pheona Wall Nabasa, noted of what they call selective application of Covid-19 rules by the security personnel, which action they say is unfair.

“Although, we applaud the government for the relentless endeavours to enforce the Covid-19 guidelines, we also note the contradiction and selective approach in the enforcement of these guidelines as candidates vying for political office under the NRM umbrella were seen in many instances going against these very guidelines and yet were not stopped from holding massive rallies,” the lawyers state.

According to the lawyers, the legal issues that arise from arrests of presidential candidates are; whether the sanctity of the Electoral Commission per Article 60 of the Constitution is not defiled in the wave of the brutality and whether the security forces follow due process while arresting and dispersing crowds.

The other legal issue that the lawyers point out is whether the security forces are disproportionate in using their powers, thus stifling the civil and political freedoms particularly of members of the Opposition and their supporters.

