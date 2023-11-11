Police burn Shs3b illicit drugs confiscated from travellers at Entebbe airport

Police in Kampala Metropolitan area have destroyed over 56 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Shs3 billion that were confiscated from ravellers at Entebbe International Airport between 2020 and 2023.

The destruction of the drugs was conducted at Nsambya Police Clinic on Friday. According to police, the destroyed illicit substances includes; 42 kilograms (Kgs), 6Kgs of Cocaine and 7 Kgs of methamphetamine.

During the incineration of the drugs, Ms Juliet Baguma, the director of investigations at Civil Aviation police revealed that the drugs intoxicate the mind of the consumers leading to committing of offenses like rape, murder, robberies and terrorism, among others.



Ms Baguma further noted that majority of the suspects who were found in possession of the drugs were convicted and sentenced to fines and other custodial penalties by the courts of law.

“The leading suspects intercepted with drugs at the Airport are Ugandans, followed by Nigerians, Indians, Cameroonians, Senegalese, Tanzanians and others,” she said.

While overseeing the formal destruction of the narcotics, the Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Ms Stella Maris Amabilisi urged government to consider amendments in the available anti-drug trafficking laws to ensure that convicts are subjected to stronger punishments with the aim of controlling the issue of drug trafficking.

“The available law says that convicts either pay one million or be jailed for five years. Something needs to be done to amend it because many of these (suspects) are always in and out,” she said.

Ms Amabilisi was flanked by senior officers from Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), canine, and aviation police, among others.