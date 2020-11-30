Police car knocks Bobi Wine supporters in Mukono

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Authorities in Mukono District are investigating an accident involving a police truck and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s supporters.

Eye witnesses said a police truck rammed into the Kyadondo East MP’s supporters who were riding on a motorcycle in a procession at Mayangayanga along Nagoje road on his way to Buikwe district.

One person is reported to have died and five others admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

"They were cheering Bobi Wine. A police vehicle crashed them from behind as they (police) tried to disperse Bobi Wine supporters. One person died on the spot," an eye witness, Ms Allen Mutesi said.

Nakifuma County NUP flag bearer, Mr Fred Ssimbwa identified the deceased as Jonathan Ssempala, a resident of Nakifuma.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, confirmed the Monday morning accident and said one of the motorcycles on which the pop star’s supporters were riding slid and fell under the police truck.

"Two motorcycle riders were riding carelessly ahead of the police truck while carrying two passengers each and yet the road was slippery, rendering them vulnerable to accident. One of the motorcycles slid and fell under the police car. One of the riders fell on the vehicle while his colleague escaped with the motor cycle,” Mr Onyango said.

He said one of the victims was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Bobi Wine supporters were several hours on Monday engaged in running battles with security operatives who tried to disperse them as they enforced electoral guidelines issued to prevent further spread of Coronavirus that has so far killed 201 Ugandans and infected 20,145.

Bobi Wine was heading to Buikwe and Mukono districts too look for votes ahead of 2021 presidential election.

Security operatives at Nagalama (Mukono District) and Lugazi town (Buikwe District) were forced to use teargas to disperse the MP’s supporters.

Recent incidents

This is not the first time police are accused of knocking Bobi Wine supporters.

In February, a police patrol allegedly knocked down Ritah Nabukenya, a People Power supporter in Nakawa Division, a Kampala suburb, and she later succumbed to the injuries.

On August 6, 2019, Hakim Ssekamwa was allegedly knocked by a police patrol truck in Luweero Town as Bobi Wine and his supporters returned from a funeral in the same district.