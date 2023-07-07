Police caution taxi, bus park operators on security

Police in Kampala have cautioned taxi and bus park operators to tighten security in the parks in a bid to counter terrorism in the capital city.

This follows a terror alert issued by the United Kingdom government on Sunday stating that terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda.

While meeting leaders of different taxi stages yesterday in Kampala, the Old Kampala Deputy Police Commander (DPC), Superintendent of Police (SP) Tyson Rutambika, said terrorists have intentions of harming members of the public.

“When you are loading passengers onto a bus, I know it is hard to check everyone, but check some of the passengers, so that you scare any wrongdoers who may try to enter a bus,” SP Rutambika said.

“Security starts with you as a person, where you taxi operators work from, be alert, be vigilant, report anything suspicious to the nearest police station or police post,” he added.

Mr Rutambika tasked every bus and taxi park to search passengers and their luggage for explosives.

He also asked the people operating camera rooms to be alert and on the lookout for any luggage or property abandoned in taxi parks, on roads and any other places accessed by members of the public.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said they received intelligence that there are people who want to disrupt the normal activities in bus terminals, taxi parks and marketplaces.

“...We were also giving them new guidelines on how to keep the parks safe. We are also telling them what they should do in case of an emergency and calling upon them to be vigilant and report any suspicious objects or persons they see in the areas they operate,” Mr Onyango told journalists yesterday.

Mr Onyango also provided the public with toll free numbers to call in case of emergencies.

These include 999, 112, 0800122291, and 0800300102.

Mr Rashid Mugenyi Sekandi, the chairperson of the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, said they are inspecting all the taxi and bus terminals as a security measure.

“So far the security in the parks is tight. As taxi operators, we always register all persons operating taxis in the parks, so it is also a good security move, so we know who owns this taxi, where they stay, their phone contacts etc,” he added.

Terror attacks

• On June 16, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) allegedly attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District and killed 44 people including school children.

•October 25, 2021, one killed in terror attack targeting 52 passengers on Swift Safari bus travelling to Ishaka District.

•October 23, 2021, one killed, many injured in a terror attack using improvised devices on a restaurant in Komamboga in Kampala.

•November 16, 2021, four killed, over two dozens injured in twin blasts near Parliament in Kampala.