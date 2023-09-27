Police celebrate after man who 'stole' gun put out of action 

Police and sister security agencies have gunned down a man suspected of robbing a police gun and shooting dead a 70-year-old woman in the northern district of Otuke.

Mr Norman Ouni Kaunda, 36, a resident of Otuke Town Council, Otuke District, was killed on Tuesday.

He was wanted for allegedly stealing a police gun from the Electoral Commission offices in Otuke Town. The incident occurred between the night of September 16 and 17, 2023.

It is suspected that he robbed the firearm which was also used in the murder of Costa Apio, a resident of Alutkot Village, Olilim Sub-county on September 18.

Again on September 26 at around 9pm, the deceased, while holding the stolen police gun, raided the house of Mr Bosco Owich, a shop keeper and a resident of Agweng Cell, Olilim Town Council in Otuke District with the aim of robbing him.

He placed the shop keeper at gun point and robbed some shop items, packed them in his laptop bag, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, said.

However, the Otuke District police commander on receipt of this information led a team of Uganda Police Force and Uganda People Defence Force (UPDF) to the scene in attempt to rescue the shop owners.

“On realising that security personal had rounded him, he wanted to turn the gun against them hence he was put out of action," SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said.

SP Okema said the police gun No.UG POL 563617800 with six rounds of ammunition and items robbed were recovered from the deceased.

“We want to thank the concerned citizen who made a timely report to the police hence also quick response by the team of security personnel," he added.

"This is therefore a strong warning to criminals who intent to engage in violent crimes, that security will not watch at you rather takes action."