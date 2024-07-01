Police chief shuffles commanders, Enanga moved

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Abbas Byakagaba, has made his first reshuffle, affecting nearly all command positions, including Kampala Metropolitan Police and deputy directors.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga has been transferred from IGP’s office, where he has been the national police spokesman to the Directorate of Interpol and International, as the deputy director.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Enanga is one the longest serving police spokespersons in Uganda. He will be replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusoke Kituuma.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Stephen Tanui has been transferred to the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services as the deputy director.

SCP Tanui has been replaced by Commissioner of Police Richard Ecega, who has been the head of Private Security Organisations and Small Arms Department.

Deputy Director of Legal and Human Rights Christine Nanding has been transferred to the Police Professional Standards Unit.

SCP Nanding will replace SCP Sarah Kibwika, who has been moved to the Directorate of Human Resource Administration as head of deployments.

Mr Emmanuel Muhirwe, who previously was the head of the deployment department in the Directorate of Human Resource Administration, has been appointed head of administration of police barracks.

IGP Byakagaba has moved SCP Elias Kasirabo from Anti Stock Theft Unit, where he has been the commander, to the Directorate of Human Resource Administration as the deputy director.

Mr Sulaiman Kirungi, who has been heading the department of Duty Free, has been appointed the commander of Marine Unit.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Denis Namuwoza, who has been in charge of the Department of Operations, has been transferred to the Fire Prevention and Rescue Service to head a department.

According to police sources, the changes have affected commanders at all levels in the country. These are heads of department, units, regions and districts.

While taking over as IGP on May 28, Mr Byakagaba said he would start by identifying the right people and deploy them in their rightful positions.

“These will include identifying people who will do the work and place them in the right positions so that it is a complete vehicle, well fuelled and able to move where you want it to move,” IGP Byakagaba said.

He expressed his commitment to focusing his efforts on transforming the mindset of police officers to align with acceptable police and national values.