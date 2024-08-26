Police chiefs get the boot as Museveni stops new contracts

President Museveni has sent four senior police directors into retirement after declining to renew their contracts as Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGPs).

The affected officers are Ms Grace Akullo, the Director of Interpol and International Relations; Mr John Ndungutse, police attaché in Nairobi, Kenya; Mr Richard Edyegu, the Director of Logistics and Engineering; and Mr Fadhil Kaali, the Director of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services.

Two of the retired AIGPs confirmed that their contracts were not renewed and that they have officially retired from police service.

“My contract was not renewed by the President. I was instructed to hand over the office to my deputy, which I have done,” one of the retired officers stated.

Following their retirement, Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba appointed acting directors to fill the vacated positions.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Joseph Obwona replaced Ms Akullo, SCP Elias Kassirabo took over from Mr Ndungutse, SCP James Apora replaced Mr Edyegu, and SCP Stephen Tanui, who had been Mr Kaali’s deputy since May, assumed the role.

The newly appointed acting directors, many of whom are in their mid-40s and early 50s, joined the police force between 2001 and 2007.

According to police standards, a directorate is typically led by an officer of AIGP rank, with an SCP serving as deputy. The departure of these four AIGPs means that over 7 percent of the director positions are now held by acting directors, who are SCPs by rank.

In the past five years, President Museveni has declined to renew the contracts of more than 21 officers at the rank of AIGP and above. Some of these officers had not yet reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

However, under police regulations, any officer who is 45 years old and holds the rank of AIGP must retire and work on a contractual basis. This regulation was introduced after the 2000 Commission of Inquiry into Police Corruption and Mismanagement.

When former Deputy Inspector General of Police Julius Odwee retired in 2011, he emphasised that officers were intended to serve only two three-year terms. He declined a third term, citing the need to adhere to the policy he had helped establish. Since 2004, numerous officers under the age of 45 have been promoted to AIGP, only to have their contracts terminated after the first term. Despite this, some AIGPs have received more than three contract renewals.

There have been instances where AIGPs whose contracts were not renewed resisted leaving their posts. In 2019, AIGP (Rtd) Godfrey Bangirana, former Director of Logistics and Engineering, refused to vacate his office despite repeated reminders from then Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola that his contract had expired.

Mr Bangirana eventually left after a civilian sued him and the government for occupying a government office without a valid contract.

In February 2024, President Museveni appointed Brig Herbert Mbonye as the new Director of Human Resource Administration, replacing Brig Jessy Kamunanwire, who was due to retire from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

However, Brig Mbonye has not yet assumed the position. Sources indicate that the senior military officer he was supposed to replace claimed to have an active contract with the police, which has not yet expired, and remains in charge of the office.