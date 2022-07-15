Police clear Kampala city crime hotspots

Kampala Metropolitan Police has revived an operation targeting criminals that are snatching items from unsuspecting pedestrians and motorists during rush hours on major roads in Kampala City.

At least 120 suspects have been arrested on the Northern Bypass near Busega Roundabout and Nakivubo Channel.

The two areas have been infested with robbers that snatch mobile phones and bags.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said there has been a surge in cases, which prompted the operation.

“After the operation, we are seeing calmness in those areas. Sanity has been restored. These operations are going to spread in different parts of the city and its suburbs,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

During rush hours, there is heavy traffic jam in the city, which the criminals have been taking advantage of to pluck off side mirrors on vehicles and also snatch mobile phones from travellers.

Nakivubo Road and Queen’s Way, whose infrastructure has been affected by the road construction, had become impassable early morning and late in the evening.

The criminals would escape through Nakivubo Channel after committing crimes.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the operations covered the entire Nakivubo channel from Kisekka Market to Clock Tower.

“The aim of the operations was to get rid of all those groups that hit and rob motorists and pedestrians during rush hours. At least 53 suspects have been arrested,” he said.

Another criminal group also commits the same offences in areas near Busega Roundabout and Northern Bypass.