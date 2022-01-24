Police close Kumi church over planned consecration of bishop

Police seal off St Phillip’s Cathedral in Ngora District, where the planned consecration  of the Rev Charles Okunya (inset) was slated to take place. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Bishop John Charles Odurkami,  the caretaker of Kumi Diocese, says for a consecration to take place, and be recognised, it has to be conducted by the archbishop and at least five bishops should attend.
  • The election of a bishop has to start at the diocesan level, names have to be sent to the House of Bishops by the diocesan synod, and the bishops then sit to elect the overseer.

Police in Ngora District yesterday called off prayers at St Phillip’s Cathedral Church of Uganda to prevent a clash with a group residents who wanted to forcefully consecrate the Rev Charles Okunya as the bishop of Kumi Diocese.
The district police commander, Mr Francis Masereka, was seen commanding a group of more than 20 police officers at the church as early as 6am as they sealed off the premises.
Mr Masereka said the deployment aimed at preventing mayhem.
Mr Oscar Ageca, the East Kyoga police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that they arrested more than 51 people in connection with the illegal activity.

