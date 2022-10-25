Police commander testifies against Besigye, Mukaaku

A police officer yesterday testified against Dr Kizza Besigye for allegedly inciting the public in Down Town Kampala against the government over rising commodity prices early this year.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Nahamya, the special operations commander at the Central Police Station, told Buganda Road Court that on June 14 while he was at the station, he received a call from an officer at the CCTV command centre, informing him that there was a group of people gathering at Qualicel building at mini-price.

He said Dr Besigye, the leader of the People’s Front for Transition, a pressure group, was at the gathering.

The first prosecution witness said he mobilised security personnel and headed to where the gathering had been staged.

“Upon reaching there, we found Dr Besigye in the middle of the road together with his co-accused Samuel Walter Mukaaku in his car. The two had a speaker (megaphone) and were calling upon people to rise up against the government,” he told court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza.

He added: “He (Dr Besigye) said that ‘Ugandans wake up and we come together so we can save our country’,” ASP Nahamya told the court.

The witness said people had gathered in the middle of the road which was partly blocked. He said vehicles were not moving and that people could not operate their businesses freely.

During cross examination, Dr Besigye’s lawyer, Mr Erias Lukwgo, tasked ASP Nahamya to tell court the exact place where his clients committed the offence.

“I could not remember everything because it is a long time now and the fact [is] that I am only human,” he responded.

Mr Lukwago also asked court to have Dr Besigye’s vehicle, which was impounded, released since the officer who towed it had testified in court.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the case to October 31 for further hearing of the case with prosecution expected to bring in more witnesses. The magistrate also said he would handle the issue of Dr Besigye’s impounded vehicle on the same day.

Dr Besigye alongside Mr Mukaku were arrested after addressing traders about the need to protest against the then skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country.

The duo has on two separate occasions been arrested while demonstrating against skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.