Police commanders put on high alert over attacks

Police have put their commanders across the country on alert so as to respond to any violent attacks against their officers and security installations.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said beyond keeping law and order, their officers are trained and fully equipped to deal with any attack.

“While security and law enforcement officers are trained on how to protect the public, they are also trained on how to use tactics and proportionate use of force under violent and unpredictable attacks such as ambushes, attacks at checkpoints, detaches and other security facilities,” Mr Enanga told journalists during the police weekly press briefing in Kampala yesterday.

This follows rising attacks on police posts and other security installations by assailants that have led to the death of several officers and loss of guns.

Mr Enanga assured security personnel that they are doing all it takes to prevent such attacks and ambushes on them.

“Right now, we are using all available, lawful investigative techniques to combat the attacks and ambushes and we are continuing to build on the intelligence gathered, especially on the attacks in Luweero, and the most recent attack in Kapeeka,” Mr Enanga said.

“We are also building intelligence on the foiled attacks at Kensington and Nakulabye police posts because the perpetrators who committed these violent attacks and attempted attacks seemed to be having social or political goals that we are yet to determine,” he added.

Following the attacks, police said so far, three armed assailants; one in Iganga and two in Kapeeka, have been killed. They have also recovered three guns and 88 bullets.

“Regardless of their ideologies, we will aggressively pursue those who seek to engage in violent criminal activities, those who threaten to use force, violence or coercion regardless of their social or political goals,” the police spokesperson said.

In another development, police have tasked joggers to take precautionary measures while carrying out their morning exercise.

This follows a Sunday incident when a female jogger was attacked and gang raped by thugs very early in the morning in Namugongo, Kampala. “Our police in Kira Division in Namugongo are investigating an attack on a 22-year-old female victim who was gang raped by three men who were armed with pangas as she was jogging at 4:30am towards Naalya,” Mr Enanga said.

“They gang raped her and also stole her smartphone. When you go out jogging, please do it in groups, also do it in places that are well lit, avoid off streets where there is darkness. Jog in a place where other people are able to see you, going out at dusk or at night is dangerous,” he said.

Background

In the past one month, there have been serious attacks on police stations and other security installations.

On Saturday, armed assailants shot dead a UPDF soldier as the joint security forces were guarding a music show at Kapeeka playground in Nakaseke District. In response, security forces shot dead two assailants.

On November 18, gunmen killed a UPDF sergeant who was guarding Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja District. They took off with two guns.

On November 14, thugs shot at Kensington Luxury Heights Police Post before taking off.