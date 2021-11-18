Police commission Shs1.7b headquarters for East Kyoga

There was joy and celebration in Soroti City as police commissioned the East Kyoga regional police headquarters building on Monday.

The facility, which is next to Soroti Police Barracks on Cemetery Road, has been under construction by the directorate of engineering, logistics and construction of police.

Construction works commenced on October, 9, 2020 and were completed on July 20 this year at Shs1.7b.

Mr Andrew Sorowen, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, who is also the director of welfare, logistics and sports, commissioned the building on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola.

Mr Sorowen said the building is a relief because it will enable them to cut rent costs.

“By constructing a regional office in Teso [Sub-region], Uganda police is fulfilling its mandate enshrined under Article 212 in the Constitution, which says it will provide quality services to the people,” he said.

Mr Sorowen cautioned police officers against corruption.

“While here, offer all services for free, nobody should ask for fuel from a complainant because it’s provided at all levels through the regional police logistics officer to cater for all operations, including arrest of suspects,” he said.

A total of 192 police officers have been fired over allegations of corruption from last year to date.

Mr Sorowen also commissioned the regional vehicle maintenance centre for repairing all police cars and motorcycles in East Kyoga, North Kyoga, Mount Elgon and other neighbouring regions.

Mr Oscar Agecha, the East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said the facility has two floors designed to house the district police offices for Soroti City East Division and the regional offices.

Mr Agecha said the office apartment will provide enough space for police work.

Ms Teddy Acham, the NRM mobiliser in Teso, welcomed the new establishment.

Mr Joshua Edogu, the mayor of Soroti City, praised the police for its efforts towards improving the welfare of the officers in the region.