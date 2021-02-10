Police constable hospitalised after shooting suspected shoplifter dead

By Job Bwire More by this Author

A suspected shoplifter has died at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was taken for treatment after he was shot by a police constable who was responding to reports of theft downtown Kampala, authorities have said.

Police Constable number 59182 Simon Sebale is also admitted in critical condition after he was on Wednesday allegedly stabbed by the deceased suspect who is yet to be identified.

Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire says they are now investigating an attempted murder case of the police constable following the 5:30am incident at Arua Park.

“The police officer was responding to information that someone was seen carrying suspected stolen items (two boxes of margarine) from a shop. It is alleged that while the officer confronted the suspect only identified as "TOWA", the suspect threatened to harm and later on kill him if he dared to arrest him. The suspect was armed with a pair of pliers and a screw driver. When the officer approached the suspect, he was attacked. The suspect stabbed him with a screw driver and also hit him with pliers,” ASP Owoyesgyire said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the constable shot the suspect in self-defence.

Later the officer and the suspect were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital in critical condition.

“The suspect was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while the officer is admitted in critical condition. The body has been conveyed to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary Mulago for postmortem. The police is also working on the identifying the suspect and will communicate any progress in due course,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

The incident comes just days after two suspects who confessed to the killing of Special Police Constable (SPC) Garalious Baryabakabu, 58, before stealing his SMG riffle and 30 bullets, were transferred to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 2nd Division headquarters in Mbarara to be tried in the court martial.

Baryabakabu was on January 27 killed while on night guard duty at the Kabale District Electoral Commission offices located at Makanga Hill in Kabale Municipality.

His body was discovered by a colleague, SPC Solomon Twinomujuni at around 7am as he reported for day duty.

The body had been tied with ropes and had deep wounds around the nose and head.



