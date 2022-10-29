Police constable remanded to prison for stealing crude waragi exhibits

A policeman attached to Nakapiripirit Police Station in Karamoja Sub-region has been remanded to prison for allegedly stealing crude waragi exhibits from the station’s store.

Police Constable Abel Hasahya was arraigned in court and charged with theft of 14 jerrycans of the potent gin that had been impounded from a suspect early this month following a bylaw that was passed by local leaders in the restive mineral-rich Sub-region banning the sale and consumption of crude alcohol.

The ban followed concerns that consumption of potent gin was part of the factors fueling cattle rustling in the region as suspected rustlers would allegedly consume it “to enhance their courage during their raids,” according to Mr Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police spokesperson.

There were also several deaths reported as a result of uncontrolled consumption of alcohol by starved residents in the hunger-stricken region.

PC Hasahya was on Friday remanded to Namalu Government Prison by Nakapiripirit Grade One Magistrate who said he will be returned to court on November 23 for further mention of the case.

It’s alleged that the constable, with the help of two civilians broke into the police store on October 19 and stole the exhibits that had been kept there after they were impounded from a suspect.