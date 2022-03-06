Police constable shoots three people dead in Kamwenge

West Rwenzori Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige. Photo | Alex Ashaba

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • The West Rwenzori Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the police constable together with two other people developed a misunderstanding while in the bar over a girl before the shooting incident occurred at around 3am.

Police in Kamwenge District are holding a police constable attached to Bunoga Police Post for allegedly shooting and killing three people on Saturday.

