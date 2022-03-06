Police constable shoots three people dead in Kamwenge

Police in Kamwenge District are holding a police constable attached to Bunoga Police Post for allegedly shooting and killing three people on Saturday.

The West Rwenzori Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the police constable together with two other people developed a misunderstanding while in the bar over a girl before the shooting incident occurred at around 3am.

Mr Twesige identified the deceased as Richard Tuhaise, 28, a resident of Bunoga village, Friday Innocent, 38, who was a night watchman at Manoti fuel pump in Bunoga trading center, and Sam Baseka, 18, a resident of Bwizi village in Koma Katalyeba Town Council, Kamwenge District.

“After developing the misunderstanding, the police constable left the bar and went to the police post and a few minutes later, he came back with the gun, shot two people who were standing outside the bar dead and the third person was shot while inside his car which was also parked outside the bar,” he said.

Mr Twesige added that after the incident, the suspect ran away with the gun but he was later arrested from Kyenjojo District.

“Police recovered the killer gun from him and three magazines of which two had 40 rounds of ammunition, and the third one was empty,” he said.