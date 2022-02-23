Police Constable stoned to death by ‘mentally ill’ man

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday announced the death of a special police constable reportedly killed by a man who, according to police, is mentally ill.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters in Naguru, Enanga narrated the ordeal in which the SPC lost his life.

The deceased identified as Francis Tindebwa, was attached to Kyegegwa District Police Station.

Tindebwa met his death when a mentally ill man went to the police station and started stoning the officers on duty.

“Residents that have mental problems are fond of coming to the station. This man was a bit charged and started causing trouble at the police station. He was aggressive in nature and started stoning police officers on duty,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Enanga, Tindebwa got hit by a stone on the head. He was rushed to Kyegegwa Hospital, which later referred him to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“Unfortunately, Francis Tindebwa who was managing the station was hit on the head by a stone that cracked his skull. Unfortunately, he passed away on Sunday,” Enanga said.

Enanga further added that this is not the first time a mentally ill person has killed a police officer. He asked the ministry of health to come out and find ways of addressing the issue of mentally ill persons, who he said have now become a danger to the society.

“This brings out the challenge we face as society regarding people with mental health issues but are aggressive in nature, and this needs to bring the ministry of health on board and find ways and means of addressing these mental health problems," he said.