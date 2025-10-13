Police court recommends ASP Nsiima’s dismissal   

Assistant Superintendent of Police Clive Nsiima, who has been remanded to prison for assault and malicious damage to property (mobile phone), is also facing dismissal after the police disciplinary court convicted him of behaving scandalously.

ASP Nsiima is accused of assaulting a female attendant in a petrol station shop in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, on October 7, 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, the police said he appeared in their court last week and the court on Friday recommended his dismissal from the Uganda Police Force.

“He appeared in the police disciplinary court on October 10, 2025, where he was charged with behaving in a scandalous manner. The court recommended a sentence of dismissal,” a statement reads in part.

If ASP Nsiima doesn’t appeal the sentence, his case will be presented to the Police Authority, which has the power to dismiss an officer at the rank of ASP and above.

The Police Authority is chaired by the Minister of Internal Affairs. Other members on the Police Authority are; the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, a senior officer in charge of administration at the headquarters of the force and three other persons appointed by the President.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kakinda Otafiire, has in the past expressed his opinion against the dismissal of officers, arguing that it affects many people beyond the defaulter.

ASP Nsiima was allegedly seen in a viral video slapping a female attendant after she demanded that he pay for the items he and a female friend had bought in a petrol station shop on October 7, 2025. The viral video prompted the police to arrest and detain him last week.

He denied the allegations of assault and malicious damage of property at City Hall Court, where he was arraigned today.