Police crack down on land dispute violence in Rukiga

Five individuals have been arrested on charges of malicious damage for allegedly cutting down an acre of banana plantation owned by a 90-year-old man in Nyakitabire cell, Rwenyangi Parish, Kamwezi Sub-County, Rukiga District.

According to Kigezi regional police spokesman Mr Elly Maate, the suspects cut down the plantation on Friday night and were apprehended on Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that a group of unknown individuals descended on the banana plantation of Mr Vereliano Kibahigire Kambamu, which is cared for by his daughter, Ms Mary Kihembo Kibahigire, and cut down 146 banana trees. On Saturday morning at around 7:30am, workers patrolling the area discovered the destroyed plantation and immediately informed the estate owners, who reported the incident to Kamwezi Police Station. Police officers visited the scene and were later joined by colleagues from the Rukiga District Central Police Station to document the crime,” Mr Maate stated.

He added that after taking statements from the workers, five suspects were arrested to assist in the investigation. A community meeting between local residents and the district security team is scheduled for Monday, October 21, at 11:00am to raise awareness about the dangers of lawlessness and the legal implications.

The incident is part of an ongoing land dispute involving the Kibahigire Kambamu family and some community members, which has persisted since 2020 and has led to several unresolved court cases.

On March 11 of this year, the then-commandant of the Land Protection Police Unit, Mr Johnson Olal Dale, issued a notice summoning 16 families in Nyamabare Village to appear on March 14 regarding the alleged fraudulent procurement of freehold certificates for land in Block 44, Plots 159 and 161, belonging to Mr Veleriano Kibahigire Kambamu.

The high court in Kabale has since issued an interim order restraining Mr Olal and the Attorney General from acting on a boundary opening survey report dated February 9, related to the disputed land in Kamwezi Sub-County until the main application is resolved.