Police crack down on notorious gang terrorising Sebei residents

Police in the Sipi sub-region have arrested a gang accused of terrorising communities in Bukwo and Kween districts through a series of violent robberies.

The gang, comprising at least 10 suspects, is believed to have orchestrated coordinated attacks targeting businessmen and households, leaving several residents injured, robbed, and living in fear.

According to Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Fred Chesang, the suspects were arrested after elaborate intelligence gathering about their operations.

Some of them are alleged to have been released from prison over murder and aggravated robberies. The breakthrough came when locals in Bukwo town tipped police about a suspicious man shortly after a businessman had been robbed.

"The suspect was arrested and interrogated, and a search at his rented room in Bukwo town council led to the recovery of two bullets without a gun," said Mr Chesang. His arrest opened the door to more interrogations that revealed several accomplices, leading police to begin a wave of arrests across the Sub-region.

The suspected ringleader, Kwemoi Denis Kaboyin, 35, a resident of Litei village in Bukwo district, was also arrested last week in a joint operation involving police and sister security agencies. Kwemoi is no stranger to crime, accused of masterminding a string of robberies in Bukwo, Kween, and neighboring districts, including a violent attack on a businessman at the Suam border where Shs50 million was stolen.

"We commend our gallant officers for dismantling this notorious racket. The suspects are in our custody and will be charged with aggravated robbery and being in possession of bullets when our investigations are completed," SP Chesang noted.

During the operations, police also arrested four of Kwemoi’s key accomplices. The suspects are currently detained at Kween Central Police Station on a range of offenses, including aggravated robbery and being in possession of ammunition. Exhibits such as cartridges and bullets recovered at one of the crime scenes are being used to link the suspects to multiple robberies in the sub-region.

The Sipi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Dauda Hiriga, said the gang operated in a highly organised manner, with each member assigned specific roles within the group. "We used call data records to track their movements and communication until we finally managed to arrest the prime suspect," Mr Hiriga said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious individuals or activities in their communities to security authorities. Police said the gang is accused of orchestrating a string of attacks throughout August 2025, each carried out with chilling similarity. Victims were targeted in their homes at midnight with attackers armed with an SMG rifle, metal bars, pangs, axes, and knives.

The gang's operations followed a weekly sequence and a near-identical method of execution: breaking into houses, cutting doors with axes, injuring victims on the head and face, demanding money, and escaping with valuables. Denis has a long criminal history, and his release from prison in 2023 after being implicated in aggravated robbery and murder raises questions about how he regained freedom.

Residents have expressed relief following the arrest of the suspects, thanking the police for their efforts in restoring security. "We had lost sleep in this area because every week we were hearing of another robbery. Business people like us were the main targets, and many had stopped stocking goods out of fear," said Mr John Cherotich, a businessman in Kaptoyoy Sub-County, Kween District.

Additionally, police arrested four individuals who attempted to bribe officers with Shs2 million in exchange for the release of the suspects accused of aggravated robbery. The officers acted professionally, refusing the bribe and arresting the individuals instead.



