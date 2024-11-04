Police decry lack of fire trucks in Greater Bushenyi as School dormitory burns

Police in Buhenyi District in Western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which fire gutted Nyakabanga Senior Secondary School dormitory in Kyabugimbi Sub County on Monday.

The morning fire left personal belongings, such as mattresses, blankets, scholastic materials and suitcases of about 40 students (residents of the burnt dormitory) burnt to ashes.

"We first heard a fire alarm at around 10am from our neighbours because all our students had gone for classes. We rushed to the scene and immediately started putting out the fire," said Mr Bonney Barinyenka, the school head teacher.

He called for calm as police investigate the cause of the fire. According to him, power was off by the time of the fire.

The Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime said police couldn't respond in time because the region doesn’t have fire trucks.

"All the machines we had got damaged and they are parked at the regional fire offices. When we got the information about the fire outbreak we tried to contact our colleagues in Mbarara and Rukungiri districts but it was the same story," said Mr Tumusiime.