Police defy court order to release Kakwenza

Mr Kakwenza Rukirabashaija speaks to the media before his arrest. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Andrew Bagala

Uganda Police Force has defied an order to release novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija unconditionally despite lawyers serving them with documents on Tuesday. 
Mr Rukirabashaija was arrested last year on December 28 and he has since been in detention without access to his lawyers or family.
On January 4, Makindye Chief Magistrate Court, Grade One Magistrate Irene Nambatya ruled: “It is hereby ordered that the applicant be unconditionally released from police custody. Every police officer should comply with the above order”.

