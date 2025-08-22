Police delivers death report of Rajiv Ruparelia

Police authorities have announced that a three-month investigation into the death of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia is complete.

Without revealing the exact cause of Rajiv’s death, the Traffic Director Lawrence Nuwabine yesterday confirmed that the investigation has concluded and that the findings have been shared with the Reparelia family.

The report is ready to be shared with the family, Nuwabine stated in an interview with the Daily Monitor.

Rajiv Ruparelia, a young businessman and son of city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, died in a crash. The accident occurred at the Busabala Flyover on May 3. Traffic police spokesperson SP Kananura Michael said the crash happened at 1:54 am.

Rajiv was driving a Nissan GTR towards Munyonyo. His car hit the temporary pavements at a roundabout. The vehicle overturned and caught fire, killing him instantly. Police promptly began investigating the crash.

The police revelation came as City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia unveiled RR Pearl Business Park Tower One on Yusuf Lule Road in memory of Rajiv. The 19-storey building was first named “Park Tower One” before the businessman added RR, the initials for Rajiv Ruparelia.

In a brief interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr. Ruparelia called the building a symbol of memory and hope.

“This was Rajiv’s project. We had planned to construct 10 towers, and Tower one is now completed, and it’s proper that we name it after him to honor his legacy,” Mr Ruparelia said

“The building is a major business center in Kampala. It showcases Rajiv's business skills. “

Rajiv was also a rally driver and managed the Ruparelia Group.

The businessman, however, declined to talk about the police investigation and the findings.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has since replaced concrete barriers with plastic ones. This change aimed to reduce danger at the accident-prone site. Construction work had stalled, causing safety issues.

Ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa explained that the plastic barriers were added at the Busabala roundabout as part of the safety measures.

“This included installing additional speed limit signs and plastic barriers to alert drivers and guide them to slow down to 30 km/h as they approach the site,” he said.

“ All sites are required to have traffic management measures, including barriers and signage appropriate for the level of activity, to ensure the safety of all traffic, including site workers. Indeed, this is a compliance requirement embedded in all our contractual documents with contractors.”

The new measures help drivers slow down near the construction site. Traffic management, including barriers and signs, is required at all sites. This ensures the safety of traffic and workers. Rajiv was driving his Nissan GT-R when it crashed.

The incident happened hours before he was a groomsman. Minister Katumba Wamala noted stalled construction due to budget issues.

The road contractor stopped work because of payment delays. At the time, they owed 43 billion. The Ministry needed about Shs3 trillion for road projects. However, only 682 billion was allocated in the budget. The project remains incomplete.



