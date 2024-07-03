Police detain ex-Rubaga deputy RCC over Speaker Among attacks

Unceasing attacks against the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among have caused trouble to the embattled former Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Rubaga.

Mr Anderson Burora was arrested by detectives at his home in Nakawa Division on Monday night.

He faces offences related to disturbing the peace of the Speaker.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said Mr Burora is held at the Central Police Station in Kampala and is expected to appear in court today.

Mr Owoyesigyire declined to talk about the specifics of the offences.

But other police sources said the case is being investigated by Parliament police where the Speaker made the complaint.

At around 10am yesterday, police led by officers from the Counter Terrorism Unit set off with Mr Burora from Kira Divisional Police Headquarters, where he had spent a night, and drove to his home in Ntinda for a search.

The search, which according to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, did not yield any positive results, reportedly took around three to four hours. Reporters were not allowed to film the search.

Issue

Mr Onyango had earlier on told reporters that Burora was arrested on sanctioned files on charges of hate speech, and malicious information under the Computer Misuse Act as amended in 2022.

“He did this using his X-account, formerly Twitter, and this is a legitimate crime against the State. We only appeal to members of the public to use social media carefully not to misuse it and not to use it to misinform the public,” he said.

At around lunchtime, Burora was driven to the Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

He was taken to the office of the station CID officer where he stayed for nearly an hour. Different people including his family and friends came and saw him. He was then taken to record his statement.

After recording the statement, no one was given access to Mr Burora who is expected to be arraigned before Court today.

Speaking to reporters at CPS, Mr David Kamukama, one of Burora’s lawyers, said: “He informed me that the Speaker is the one who wants him behind bars because of the anti-corruption campaign he has been running against Parliament. I am here wondering why the Speaker would behave in such a way to the extent of arresting someone who speaks about her.”