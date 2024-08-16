Police detain five over masquerading as Kiteezi victims

Police have arrested five people who are accused of posturing as victims of the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

Kampala Capital City Authority landfill in Kateezi, Wakiso District, collapsed on August 10, killing at least 34 people and destroying property.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Area police spokesperson, yesterday said the suspects had been detained at Kiteezi Police Station.

“The suspects... will be soon produced in court. They will be taken to court so that they serve as an example to the rest who may want to take advantage of the situation,” Mr Onyango said.

The suspects, according to Mr Onyango, had taken advantage of the situation and were receiving aid.

Many companies, well wishers and other institutions, both locally and internationally, have offered relief items such as food, mattresses, and clothing, among other items, for victims of the Saturday tragedy.

“When victims come to the rescue tent, we try to make research about them through the chairman of the area if they know them or even through the residents if they know them. So these suspects, no one knew them, that is why they were arrested and our investigations showed that they were imposters,” Mr Onyango said.

Thirty-three people are still missing and 120 have been displaced and are now housed at Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School playground, according to the police .

Mr Onyango stated that the operational team is pleased with the progress of the work, noting that support from government and other stakeholders has ensured smooth operations.

Yesterday, search teams continued their efforts to locate bodies presumed buried beneath the garbage.

Many disaster survivors believe that their loved ones remain trapped under the debris.

Yesterday, Rosefoam Mattresses donated more than 200 waterproof mattresses worth Shs15 million for the victims.