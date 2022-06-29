Police detectives sent to SFC training school

All heads of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) are undergoing a month-long training at the Special Forces Command Training School at Sera in Kasenyi, Wakiso District.

The detectives include deputy directors, heads of department, and regional CID officers.

This is the second batch of detectives to be trained at the elite forces school since the appointment of Maj Tom Magambo to head the directorate six months ago.

Maj Magambo said the training, dubbed refocusing and leadership retreat, is intended to help the detectives reflect on “what the country requires of us to contribute to delivering justice for our people”.

“I am proud of our team. It is such an honour and privilege working with dedicated officers. This retreat is a good opportunity to recharge and deliver better citizen-centred services,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

For decades, police has treated the CID as a specialised and independent directorate in the Force.

This resulted in the leadership of the directorate often clashing with the police heads from various directorates as well as government agencies who tried to exert authority over the CID.

Over the years, President Museveni has called for reforms in the directorate, saying it has failed to investigate capital offences and has poor political ideology.

Maj Magambo has been working to resolve the disagreements between the directorate, the SFC, an elite military unit, and State House.

He has reshuffled the top management of the directorate and appointed younger detectives, especially those who had previously worked closely with State House personnel, to top positions.

The older detectives were reverted to the general police departments.

Efforts to get a comment from the police spokesman, Mr Fred Enanga, on the matter were futile as our calls and messages went unanswered.

Police have several education facilities where senior officers often go for retreat and refresher courses such as the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja in Wakiso District, CID Training School at Kibuli in Kampala, and Police Training School, Kabalye in Masindi District.

Background

In May, President Museveni passed out 33 police constables, who had completed their induction course in investigation at the Police Training School at Kabalye and Special Forces Command Training School at Sera in Kasenyi.

The ceremony was held at State House Entebbe.