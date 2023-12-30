Police detonate improvised explosive in Kampala 

The anti-terrorism squad said Saturday that they had detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kataba slum, Kabalagala- Munyonyo area on Friday evening.

“The police in Kabalagala received information last night of a suspected IED in Kabalagala, and the area where it was dropped is some place that is very busy, and we went there, recovered it and it was safely exploded,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Owoyesigyire further confirmed that no injuries or casualties were registered and that the squad is working tooth and nail to track the culprits.

“Right now our team is working on identifying who could have dropped it there, but as of now the situation is normal. No one was harmed, no injuries were registered,” he said.

The police further appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant, especially in this festive season that tends to come with various security concerns.

“I appeal to the public to remain vigilant. We are in a festive season and have always had a threat of terrorism and a lot of bomb scares around so they should report all matters they see that are unusual so that the police can respond and handle the situation,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The incident comes a few months after ;President Museveni in October this year said Ugandan police had foiled a plot by Islamic State-linked militants, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to bomb churches in the central Uganda district of Butambala.

The explosives had reportedly been appended to public address systems and sent to pastors, disguised as gifts.

Uganda is also currently in preparations to host the 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Heads of State and Government as well as G77 plus China summits in Munyonyo in January 2024, where government promised maximum security.