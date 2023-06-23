Police disclose new clues in Bukalasa lands office break-in

Police detectives investigating a case where thugs broke into Bukalasa lands offices have said there is a possibility of connivance between staff at the offices and the criminals.

Police sources told this publication yesterday that the act could be an inside job aimed at sabotaging earlier investigations in the double titling of land dating back to 2021.

The police spokesperson for the Savanah region, Mr Sam Twineamazima, told Monitor: “The Saracen Security guards earlier attached to the zonal land office have been withdrawn. As part of the investigation, all the workers have had their fingerprints taken to aid with the investigation.”

A source privy to the ongoing investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak on the matter, said: “The break-in at the zonal land office is not a light matter. This is not a bank where the suspects possibly expected to find cash.

“They must be individuals that properly knew what they wanted. They did not pick all the computers. It is possible that they targeted particular information and files. We are not sure whether they succeeded or not.”

Police said fingerprints have been taken from about 30 staff members but none of them have been arrested.

Mr Richard Bwabye, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner, said: “I have confidence that the investigators will give us what we still don’t know, especially the motive and possibly what is missing at the offices. I was briefed that the main server that has the critical information was not affected and that the digitalised information system saved the data.”

He added: “The new land information system should help us sort out some of the challenges created over the years.’’

On Wednesday, after the break-in, the State minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, visited the offices. Technical staff informed him that all the office data on the Information Management System had been backed-up and is safe.

The officials also revealed that four computers and some accessories were stolen. The technical teams, however, did not disclose the files or documents stolen.

Background

Bukalasa lands office, which was later upgraded to the zonal office, is among the oldest land offices in the country dating back to pre-independence times.