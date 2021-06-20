Police driver arrested for using police van to conduct taxi business

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Police say one of their drivers identified as Sgt Christopher Opio, has been taken into custody for alleged misuse of a police van, after he reportedly diverted it for his personal duties.

The driver was captured on a video which went viral on social media, transporting passengers to Kampala, against the new Presidential guidelines and Ministry of Health SOPs, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

''As police, we strongly condemn the actions of our driver which serve to undermine our enforcement efforts in the fight against Covid-19 in the country. The shameful act is also in direct contrast with our fleet management protocols, where all police drivers are as a must directed to park their vehicles at their work stations," he said.

CP Enanga also said the errant driver who is attached to the public relations department, did not adhere to the force's instructions.

"We want to thank the public for recording and sharing the video on such acts of gross misconduct by officers. The UPF is a disciplined force which does not condone any misuse of its fleet- moreso during a critical period of the pandemic. A good percentage of our fleet including buses, lorries, vans and motorcycles are redirected towards the enforcement of the anti-covid 19 measures," he added.

He said the driver was tracked down and arrested in Kole District, enroute to his home District in Alebtong.

"He is being charged with scandalous behaviour, which attracts a dismissal, disobedience of lawful orders and acting negligently in a manner likely to spread the virus," he added.

