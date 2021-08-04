Police fail to find body of sacrificed child 

The Kayunga District officer-in-charge of the criminal investigations department, Mr Justine Opio, said they combed the whole forested area, where Musilumu claimed to have buried his second child.

Police detectives and local authorities in Kayunga District have for the last three months failed to recover remains of the second victim of child sacrifice.

Three months ago Musilumu Mbwire, a father of three sacrificed two children after being promised Shs4 million and a commercial building in Bbaale Trading Centre.

Mbwire confessed to have killed Latif Kamulasi,7, and his 3-year-old sibling Sahum Baizambona by slitting their throats before collecting the blood.

Although police pathologists and investigators managed to recover the body of Kamulasi on the guidance of Musilumu, that of Baizambona, could not be found.

Investigations

The Kayunga District officer-in-charge of the criminal investigations department, Mr Justine Opio, said they combed the whole forested area, where Musilumu claimed to have buried his second child.

“We are now left with one option of hiring a grader to excavate the area where the father claims he buried his son but our only challenge is lack of funds to hire the machine,” Mr Opio said on Sunday.

He added: “Hiring a grader for one day costs about Shs1m, plus other expenses, which we don’t have right now. The failure to recover the second body is complicating our investigations.”

Salma Kwagala, 12, who survived, has been taken up by a Kyampisi Childcare Ministries, a local non-governmental organisation in Mukono District.

Mr Peter Sewakiryanga, the executive director of Kyampisi Child Care Ministries, said they have tried to facilitate police to find the body but their efforts are yet to yield fruit.

“We hope to intensify on the search once the situation normalises because this body is very important in our investigations,” Mr Ssewakiryanga noted.

Both suspects; Musilumu and Viatori Shamiti are on remand at Nakifuma Prison on charges of murder.

The law

Last month , President Museveni assented to the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act 2020. Parliament had in May resolved to prevent and punish the culprits involved in human sacrifice.

This now means that those involved in acts of child sacrifice will face death penalty or longer prison sentences.

The Bill was brought to the House by the former Ayivu County Member of Parliament, Mr Bernard Atiku, and it generated undivided support from MPs. However, it was passed during a sitting chaired by the former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

