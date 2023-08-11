Police file delays pre-trial hearing of 19 people accused of twin explosives in Kampala

The International Crimes Division of the High Court on August 10 heard that the police file of nineteen people accused of terrorism, aiding and abetting terrorism following the 2021 bomb blasts in Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi Districts is still with the criminal investigations department.

The group had appeared before the trial judge, Richard Wejuli Wabwire to officially be charged and take plea on the charges against them, however prosecution led by Mr Thomas Jatiko said that they are yet to receive the file from CID headquarters.

“Your honor as prosecution we only have committal papers with nineteen accused persons and in order for their new lawyer Anthony Asiimwe to ably represent them, he needs to internalize and get familiar with the case,” Mr Jatiko submitted.

Mr Asiimwe also told court he has several issues to raise in future related to some of the suspects like Sadick who are in Luzira but underage, among others.

This prompted the trial judge to order for the transfer of Sadick to a children's remand home before adjourning the case to August 28.

The suspects were committed for trial in 2022. Prosecution intends to rely on the call data and phone records showing that the 19 suspects were in communication with the three suicide bombers who include; Isaac Matovu who blew himself up in a swift bus at Lungala along the Kampala- Masaka high way in Mpigi District, Uthman Manisur who killed himself at CPS Kampala and Abudallah Wanjusi who blew himself up at Jubilee House near Parliament.

Prosecution alleges that that Eron Nanfuka, 21, a student and mobile money operator and her co-accused Sharon Nakitende, 31, a tailor, between September and November 2021 in diverse areas of Mpigi Wakiso and Kampala aided or abetted, harboured, financed or rendered support to Isaac Matovu alias Muzafaru, knowing or having reason to believe that such support would be applied, used for in connection with preparation, commission of acts of terrorism.

Nanfuka, Nakitende and Shamirah Naddamba 21 face a charge of aiding and abetting terrorism, contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002.

The other suspects face a charge of belonging to Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a rebel group that security operatives have accused of being behind the bomb explosions in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb near Central Police Station in Kampala and Parliamentary Avenue among others.

They include Yusuf Muwonge alias Hamza Ssemaganda alias Robert Danzel, Ismail Kiyemba who prosecution says between 2020 and 2021 for purposes of influencing the government, intimidating the public or a section of the public for political, religious, socio-economic aims, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, intentionally and unlawfully manufactured, delivered, placed and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in diverse areas of Mpigi, Wakiso and Kampala with intent to cause death or serious bodily injuries and resulting into major economic loss.

Prosecution also says Annet Nakato Nakibirango, 33, house wife and Zam Naiga, 56, businesswoman between September and November 2021 abetted, harboured, financed or supported Muwonge having reason to believe that such support would be applied or used for, in connection with preparation or commission or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Other suspects are Ismail Matiwa Huzaifa 18, businessman, Twaha Wambedde, 56, an imam at Kabila Mosque in Nabweru, South ward, Nasana Municipality in Wakiso district, Ishaq Jero, 24, shop attendant, Faisal Nsubuga Nadir, 33, businessman, Hamuza Bakyayita, 27, Bashir Juuko Kiwanuka alias Fred, 48, businessman, Mohammed Kisiitu, 39, Muniru Bogere, 33, and Ismail Kiyemba.