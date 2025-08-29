Police fire tear gas to block PFF supporters in Mityana

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 polls, police in Mityana District on August 28, 2025, fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) who attempted to march from Mityana Town to Busimbi to open the party’s first sub-regional offices in Buganda.

The procession, which included PFF Deputy President for Buganda Dr Lulume Bayigga, party spokesperson Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, and Mr Waswa Birigwa, was stopped by Mityana District Police Commander (DPC) Steven Ojok, who said the gathering lacked clearance from authorities.

Chanting “never surrender,” the supporters were eventually forced to disperse after tear gas was fired. Some sustained minor injuries. After the standoff, police allowed Dr. Bayigga, Mr. Ssemujju, Mr. Birigwa and a few other leaders to proceed and open the offices without the larger crowd.

Earlier in the day, PFF had convened the Buganda Federal State Convention at Mizigo Community Hall in Mityana, where party delegates voted and swore in new leaders.

Dr Bayigga condemned the police action, arguing that the party had formally notified the DPC of their plans. “We condemn the police actions of sabotaging the opposition’s peaceful exercises and firing teargas at us. We were marching peacefully without interrupting any person’s business,” he said. He further demanded the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Mr. Obeid Lutale, whom he claimed were being “illegally detained.”

Addressing delegates, Mr. Ssemujju urged elected leaders in Mityana to recruit more members into the party and emphasized the need for integrity. “We want credible leaders in the party; we don’t want to hear that our leaders were involved in either criminal or corruption scandals. There must be a difference,” he said.

He added that PFF had expanded its structures across Uganda and was preparing to field strong candidates in the 2026 elections.