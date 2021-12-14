Police fire teargas to disperse NUP supporters in Kayunga

Some of the NUP supporters pictured in a procession  in Kayunga on December 14, 2021

Police on Tuesday fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who had organized a procession in Kayunga Town canvassing support for the party candidate.

