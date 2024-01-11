Police Flying Squad crack down on car thieves

Police Flying Squad Units in Masaka and Mukono have conducted operations against car theft leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Five vehicles and one motor cycle as well as several number plates of suspected stolen vehicles were also recovered.

A statement released by the Police Spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga, on January 10 stated, “In Masaka, on the 3/01/2024, police officers from Bukoto police while providing security at a burial ceremony in Butale village, noticed three thugs who were targeting motor vehicles parked at the function. The officers acted swiftly and arrested one suspect called Lukyamuzi Faruku, a 28-year-old, land broker in Kyengera town council in Wakiso who led them to the recovery of the motor vehicle they were using."

The suspects were found to be in possession of several number plates of different vehicles that were hidden under their car seats.

In the process, a grey Toyota Premio under registration number UAK762T with breaking implements was impounded.

SCP Enanga also noted that the Flying Squad Unit in Masaka on January 5 at around 9am chased suspected thugs who were surveilling in a vehicle with a fake number plate, UBM 858N that was fitted on top of the original number plate UBA 858N.

"The team fired and deflated the tyres of the get-away vehicle near Total Petrol Station, along Masaka-Kyotera road which brought the vehicle to a full halt. One suspect, Ddamulira Edward, a 40-year-old, male adult and resident of Kvrumbi zone, Nateete Kampala, was arrested. He admitted how they have been using master keys to rob valuables from vehicles parked in busy places, hotels, markets and vehicles parked on road sides, within the greater Kampala area, other cities and major towns," he said.

He added that the suspect was picked by two of his accomplices from Kyengera in Kampala. The suspects were said to have targets in Masaka City but they had already broken into two motor vehicles, one in Nabyewanga, where they stole a bag with clothing and in Lukaya town, where they stole an infinix mobile phone and a bag containing clothes.

In Mukono District, the Flying Squad arrested a one John alias Katiginyi, a notorious car robber, from Namubiru village, Nama sub county.

Wandera was selling a suspected stolen motor vehicle under registration number UBE 973W Canter, white in color which he and his accomplices stole from Nsangi.

"His two accomplices who are on the run include Wasiko Isaac, Patrick Mukyepere and Kanyankole Gideon and Ivan. The racket has been selling the stolen motor vehicles to Siraje in Iganga and Brian of Bwaise [in Kampala] who are all wanted,” the police noted in their statement.

The squad was also able to recover another vehicle registration number UBB 071U, motor cycle registration number, UFL 975H, and a Toyota Premio Super with a fake number plate, UAW 025L.

The police say they have established that after stealing the motor vehicles, the suspects ‘alter the chassis number, color and number plate’.