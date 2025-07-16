Police Flying Squad officers remanded again in armed gold robbery case

Four Uganda police officers attached to the Flying Squad Unit have been further remanded to Luzira Prison after their aggravated robbery case was adjourned due to the absence of the trial magistrate.

Detective Superintendent of Police James Besigye, 38, Detective Corporal Simon Owona, 36, Detective Constable Pracid Abdul Mulangira, 33, and Detective Constable Monday Tibaijuka, 35 appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday under tight security.

Grade One Magistrate Andrew Katurubuki, standing in for the indisposed trial magistrate Frank Namanya, announced the adjournment, ordering the accused to return to court on July 29.

“The trial magistrate in this case is indisposed. You are hereby further remanded,” Katurubuki ruled.

State prosecutor Mahatima Odongo told the court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing, prompting the defense to offer no objection to the postponement.

“The State is still finalising inquiries. We pray for a further mention date as the process continues,” Odongo said.

The courtroom was marked by a strong security presence, including prison wardens. The accused officers, who had previously drawn attention for covering their faces in court, complied with an earlier directive from Magistrate Namanya to show their faces.

During the previous hearing on July 11, Namanya had chastised the officers for wearing hooded jumpers that concealed their identities.

“This is a court of law, I wonder why you keep your faces covered. What you are doing is wrong,” he said, adding: “I need to know the kind of people we are dealing with. Are you humans or what?”

The suspects reluctantly complied, removing their hoods amid audible gasps and a flurry of camera clicks from reporters.

According to the charge sheet, the four officers, along with others still at large, allegedly robbed John Vian Tumukunde on May 9, 2025, at Solent Avenue in Kampala’s Nakawa Division.

The stolen property reportedly included one kilogram of gold valued at $105,000 and $1,000 in cash. Prosecutors say the suspects were armed with a pistol and AK-47 rifles at the time of the alleged robbery.

They face charges under Sections 266 and 267(1)(b)(2) of Uganda’s Penal Code Act, which relate to aggravated robbery with deadly weapons.

The case has drawn public interest given the rank and background of the accused officers. The matter will return to court for mention on July 29.