Police foil attempt to kill 68-year-old woman in Masaka

Police in Masaka City on Friday night foiled an assassination attempt after criminals attacked a 68-year-old woman in Kimanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka City.

The old lady identified as Joweria Nakirijja reportedly collapsed and fell to the ground after thugs said: "Let's see who will come to save you."

‘‘We switched off lights when we saw them. Assailants vandalised the outside security lights and broke into the house,’’ Hanati Ndagire, a sister to Ms Nakirijja said.

According to the village LC1 chairman, Mr Ronald Kateregga, glasses of his doors and windows were also smashed few minutes after 8pm as criminals ran riot in the area.

The chairman's house after the bandits attacked on August 27, 2021. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Police under the command of ASP Godfrey Mwesigye fired live bullets after the families within the same vicinity raised alarm, forcing the unidentified lawbreakers to flee towards unspecified directions.

Ndagire tells Daily Monitor that ‘‘the attackers were over 6 in number, armed with pangas and sticks- some dressed in unbranded red shirts with caps.’’

The victim has since been rushed to hospital and security forces are deployed to guard as Hanati is by her bedside.

A Daily Monitor journalist at the scene says presumed granddaughters to Ms Nakirijja were seen crying endlessly- wondering what had happened to them and why they were attacked.

No arrest regarding this attack had been made by press time.

Security Friday said some 38 people had been arrested with investigations underway on how 20 people have been hacked to death in one month by machete wielding men in the Masaka Sub region.

Earlier, President Museveni told the nation that the apparent ADF rebel group militants that have launched a terror campaign on innocent Ugandans ''will be held accountable.”