Police foil strike at Alebtong govt school

Police Tuesday said they had foiled a planned strike by students of Amugu Seed Senior Secondary School in Alebtong District.

Alebtong District Police Commander (DPC) SSP Hillary Mukiza said he received information from the Officer in Charge of Amugu Police Post that the students at the government school were planning to strike on Tuesday at around 1pm.

The DPC and the team went on ground and found when aggrieved students had locked the offices of the head teacher, director of studies, stores and disciplinary room, with warning writings that “nobody should risk opening until they meet the head teacher.”

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said Mukiza engaged the students’ leaders in a discussion to prevent the strike.

Students told police that they had the intention to strike due to, among others, poor toilet facilities at the school, poor feeding, lack of science teachers and equipment in the laboratory, alleged corruption and non-payment for some teachers locally recruited by the school, hence making them to leave teaching.

“Statements have been recorded from the head prefect, watchmen and the deputy head teacher since the head teacher is away in Kampala on official duty. A brief meeting was held with the students and some teachers,” Okema said in a statement, adding that “when the locked doors were opened, four padlocks were recovered.”

According to him, police officers have since been deployed at the school to contain the situation while a general enquiry file was also opened to investigate the student allegations and the intended strike.

“Some observations were registered at the school such as a gap between the school administration, teachers and the students. Toilet facilities are really in bad shape. The dormitories need to be repaired and the bedding as well,” the police spokesperson noted.