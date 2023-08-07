Police foil strike at Butebo school, arrest ring leaders

Police on Monday foiled a strike by students at Kanginima Seed Secondary School in Butebo District.

The students wanted to strike over the arrest of their ICT teacher and a night watchman on allegations of stealing 19 Computer Central Processing Units (CPU) and 11 monitors worth Shs80 million from the school lab.

Police identified the suspects as; Abdul Kamusyo - ICT Teacher and Luuka Lipoto a night watchman at the same school. The school head teacher, Mr Yobu Ronald Buyi also recorded a statement at Butebo Central Police Station.

A crisis meeting between the police, students and the school administration was quickly convened to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

Some students told the Monitor that they are also unhappy about the arrest of their ICT teacher

Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso Emilly, said police in Butebo are looking into reports that students wanted to strike.

“It's reported that on August 5, 2023, at an unknown time, unknown people broke into the Computer Lab of Kanginima Seed Secondary School and stole Computer and Display Monitors worth Shs80m. Mr Rogers Kamya a watchman (on day shift) said that as he took over duties from Luuka Lipoto, a watchman, he realized that the door to the Computer Lab had been tampered with and the said set of Computers and monitors were missing,” she said.

Ms Alaso said the plotters of the strike demanded the release of the ICT teacher.

“They said failure to comply would lead to a boycott of lessons, no access to school premises by anybody and the burning of the school premises,” she said.

Ms Alaso said police officers commanded by the District Police Commander, SP Henry Kisubi rushed to the school to contain the situation at around 4pm on Monday.

“The ring leader of strike one Ashraf together with his team were immediately arrested and are currently detained at Butebo Central Police Station. Exhibits which included a jerrycan containing petrol, demonstration posters which were pinned everywhere in the school were recovered,” she said.

She said stones, thorns, and logs were burnt at the gate hindering any access to the school.