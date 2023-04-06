Police halt bid to lynch 70-year-old man accused of exhuming body

Police in Masaka Thursday afternoon fired bullets and teargas to disperse a mob that turned rowdy on intent to lynch a 70-year-old man suspected to have exhumed a body buried three months ago.

Angry residents gathered to extend mob justice against Mansweto Kateregga whom they accused of disentombing Naginda’s remains from a grave at Lwemodde Village in Masaka District, an act locals linked to cannibalism.

“We have been hearing a dead body speaking from his house on how she (Nanginda) was removed from the grave and that they were going to eat her on Thursday,” locals chanted.

Police led by its Masaka City commander Hussein Mugarura came to the scene after the residents stormed the house of Kateregga whom they also accuse of being a night dancer.

This photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows policemen arriving at the home of a 70-year-old man accused of exhuming a body of a woman in Masaka. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

However, Kateregga denied the allegations saying: “During the violence, some people had a mission to steal my property and I suspect there is someone who fueled them because that group that came is not known in the village.”

Kateregga asked police to investigate the matter to identify the motive of the attack.

Area LCI Chairperson Emmanuel Musoke told Monitor that the rumors of attacking Kateregga’s home started three weeks ago although he had never received a complaint against the accused.

On Thursday, police chose 10 people to check Kateregga’s house to see whether the said body was inside but nothing was recovered.

“The rumors had it that the body was hidden either in the ceiling or a go down which was dug in the house but upon search, the house did not have a ceiling nor a go down,” Mugarura said after the search as police condemned mob action.

Security officers stand guard in front of the house of a 70-year-old man accused of exhuming a body in Masaka City. This was after locals had vowed to put it down on April 6, 2023. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

About six people have been arrested and they will be charged with threatening violence, criminal trespass and inciting violence, according to police.

By press time, the six were under detention at Masaka CPS.



