Police hold mother over death of two-year-old baby

A mother involved in a divorce case with a businessman over alleged infidelity has been taken into custody following the death of their two-year-old baby, just hours before a paternity test was scheduled. Police confirmed they are holding Ms Joline Mutesi, the wife of Mr Chris Rugari, as they re-examine the body of the baby, Nganwa Rugari, who died on April 2.

The parents of the deceased, who are residents of Mutungo Zone 8, Nakawa Division in Kampala, are in a family court at Nakawa battling a divorce case after the husband accused the wife of infidelity. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Mr Rugari contested the cause of the death of the child, prompting further examinations. “The child’s mother is currently in custody at Jinja Road Police Station to assist with ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

According to the police investigations, the mother of the deceased told detectives that on April 1, the child fell from the first floor of the building and she rushed him to Kitintale Hospital, where he was examined and discharged with a recommendation for a CT scan. The child was brought to the same hospital the next day but was pronounced dead on arrival. It is alleged that Ms Mutesi, who is a mother of five, contacted relatives of the husband to prepare for the burial. But the husband arrived at the hospital and rejected the quick burial unless a thorough pathology examination to establish the cause of the death was carried out.

“Police responded promptly to the incident, opened a death inquiry file, and visited the scene. The child’s body was conveyed to the Mulago City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Initial observations revealed no visible physical injuries on the body,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

This prompted the arrest of the deceased’s mother to help the police with the investigation. On the fateful day, the father of the deceased was scheduled to take the kid and the four others for a DNA test to establish their paternity. A family source said the husband had carried out DNA tests on the first three children in 2023, and the results indicated that two of them were not his biological children. He filed for divorce. Recently, the court directed that DNA be conducted on all five children. The deceased was the fourth born, and DNA hadn’t been conducted on him previously. Police pathologists are yet to release details of the post-mortem. Therefore, further information about the cause of death or related circumstances is expected but hasn’t been disclosed yet.

