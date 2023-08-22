Police hold two men over death of roommate

Police in Mukono District are holding two men who allegedly killed their 40-year-old colleague following a wrangle over their shared room.

According to the police, the two suspects beat hit Meddy Ouko on the head with a hoe, killing him instantly.

The incident reportedly happened in Nyenje Village, Goma Division in Mukono District, last Friday.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the suspects allegedly killed Ouko because they had tried to chase him away from a room the trio were renting together. The duo reportedly wanted Ouko to vacate the room because he was not contributing to the rent of Shs50,000, food and other bills.

“You know life is hard, especially if you are earning little money from a construction site. So… the suspects…picked a hoe, murdered this man...and buried him just because he failed to vacate the room,” Mr Enanga said yesterday during the weekly media briefing in Kampala.

He said the suspects then buried the victim near the construction site where they were working and the body was later discovered by the deceased’s friend.