Police human rights chief Charles Kataratambi dies

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Charles Kataratambi, who headed the police Human Rights and Legal Services, has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police spokesman Rusoke Kituuma confirmed the passing of AIGP Kataratambi.

The officer had been battling health challenges since his appointment as Director of Human Rights and Legal Services.

Kataratambi joined the police as a cadet in 2001. He worked in the Criminal Investigations Directorate for most of his career and held leadership positions in the Media Crimes Unit, the Land Protection Police Unit, and the Flying Squad Unit.

He was transferred to the Special Investigations Division (SID) in 2013. While at SID, he was arrested in 2015 over allegations of mismanagement of a fraud case but was later cleared of all offences.

Following the clearance, he remained without deployment until 2024, when he was promoted to the rank of AIGP and appointed Director of Human Rights and Legal Services.

He served for only a few days before health issues prevented him from continuing in office.

By 9:30am Thursday, police were yet to release details of where he died or the cause of death.

Details to follow...